Outreach ministry hands out warm clothes, sleeping bags in downtown JC Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Sunday afternoon people lined up in downtown Johnson City for things like hats, scarves, and sleeping bags.

The founder of Living Under Christ Outreach Ministry, Caleb Stone, said it’s part of an ongoing effort to help those in need during the colder months.

Stone said they typically meet once a month to hand out supplies like these, and on Sunday they parked a pick-up truck loaded with essentials in the parking lot at the corner of South Road and State of Franklin Rd.

“On Saturdays I come out here and walk around and hear people say it’s almost too hard for them now, they are just trying to take it day by day because of the freezing temperatures, their bodies are going numb, they are turning purple, and we are just trying to do what we can on our behalf to help them the least bit we can,” Stone said.

Stone said the clothes and supplies were all donated by people at local churches and organizations looking to lend a helping hand.

