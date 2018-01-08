Man arrested, teen held after drugs, cash seized in Washington Co, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Washington County, VA man is facing multiple charges after drugs and hundreds of dollars were found during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop happened on Sunday evening at the intersection of Enterprise Road and Lee Highway. A sheriff’s deputy said he observed a vehicle turning from Enterprise Road from Lee Highway. The vehicle, he said, did not have a headlight assembly on the driver’s side.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and said once he approached the vehicle he “detected” or smelled the odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle uncovered eight sandwich bags containing a green leafy substance totaling about one pound. A field test determined it positive for marijuana.

In addition, $1,140 in cash was seized.

Mackenzie Perdue, age 24 of Meadowview, VA, was arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or distribute marijuana.

Perdue is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on a $1,500 secure bond.

Petitions are pending against a 17-year-old male who was in the vehicle at the time of Perdue’s arrest.