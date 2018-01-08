Logan Burleson is this week’s Educator of the Week

Logan Burleson comes from a farming family in Western North Carolina. After growing up raising cattle, sheep, and Christmas trees he got his Masters

degree at North Carolina A and T. He’s now taking his talents to the classroom

Burleson is in his first year teaching Ag. Science at Volunteer High School. He spent two years at Sullivan South High School. Burleson teaches

students in 9th through 12 grade.

On this day.after a quick classroom lesson it was off to green house for some hands on experience.

Burleson says it’s fun to watch the students get a better understanding of how important Ag. business is.

“A lot of students to realize how important agriculture is in their every day lives from the clothes that they wear to the food that they ate that morning to

the stuff that their house is built out of. When you really explain it to them and tell that where things come from and they realize they’re living every bit of

it every day. That’s just a really interesting moment.

Congratulations to Logan Burleson this week’s Educator of the week.