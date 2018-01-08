Health officials: Pregnant woman dies of flu in Tennessee

WKRN Staff Published:
Susan Brown
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Health officials say a pregnant woman has died of the flu in Tennessee.

Bill Christian, a spokesman for the Department of Health, says their department learned of the woman’s death Monday.

This brings the total to four deaths so far during the 2017-2018 flu season. Last week, officials announced the deaths of three children due to the virus.

MORE: 3 children have died from the flu in Tennessee, say health officials

Further details on the deaths, such as the victims’ names or where they lived, will not be provided due to the privacy of the patients and their families.

“We express our deepest condolences to these families,” Christian said in a statement.

He added that both children and pregnant women are among those at higher risk due to the flu, as are people over the age of 63.

RELATED: Doctors warn deadly flu strain has arrived in Middle Tennessee

Flu activity is now widespread across Tennessee and the U.S., and everyone over the age of six months old that has not yet had a flu vaccination this flu season is urged to get one now, officials said.

“Our county health departments are providing flu vaccines at no charge to patients, and flu shots are widely available from a number of other health care providers including primary care providers and pharmacies,” Christian said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s