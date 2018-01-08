Health officials: Pregnant woman dies of flu in Tennessee

Related Coverage LIST: Northeast Tennessee health departments offering free flu shots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Health officials say a pregnant woman has died of the flu in Tennessee.

Bill Christian, a spokesman for the Department of Health, says their department learned of the woman’s death Monday.

This brings the total to four deaths so far during the 2017-2018 flu season. Last week, officials announced the deaths of three children due to the virus.

Further details on the deaths, such as the victims’ names or where they lived, will not be provided due to the privacy of the patients and their families.

“We express our deepest condolences to these families,” Christian said in a statement.

He added that both children and pregnant women are among those at higher risk due to the flu, as are people over the age of 63.

Flu activity is now widespread across Tennessee and the U.S., and everyone over the age of six months old that has not yet had a flu vaccination this flu season is urged to get one now, officials said.

“Our county health departments are providing flu vaccines at no charge to patients, and flu shots are widely available from a number of other health care providers including primary care providers and pharmacies,” Christian said.