HCSO: Man leads police on high speed chase, reaching up to 110 mph

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson County man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase Friday night.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, Church Hill Police received a call from a woman at Minors Market on Highway 11W saying she was being held against her will.

She told police she ran from a black Chevrolet Cobalt.

Police saw the car near Mt. Carmel and tried to stop it.

Officers said the driver stopped briefly, but then took off.

Police said the car was seen about 7 minutes later running a red light. When police tried to stop the car, the driver sped off, reaching up to 110 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The driver went onto Interstate 26 and ran out of gas near the Eastern Star Road exit.

Police said the driver, David Greer, jumped from the car and ran.

They deployed their tazer but were unsuccessful at stopping him.

Police finally caught up with him and arrested him.

They said Greer was a fugitive from justice wanted in North Carolina for felony probation violations and was only driving on a revoked license for DUI in Johnson County.

Greer is facing multiple charges, including felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and speeding.

