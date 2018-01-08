Hawkins Co. gas plant pays penalty after employee injured on the job

By Published:

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – AGC Flat Glass in Church Hill has paid a $6,800 penalty that was required by January 6.

News Channel 11 first told you about this story last month.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration said on October 9 of last year, an employee was injured on the job.

TOSHA issued citations for failure to properly inspect two wire rope slings before using them to move material.

The plant was also cited for not clearing all obstacles from those slings.

TOSHA says AGC signed an agreement to correct each item, which they have also done.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s