Hawkins Co. gas plant pays penalty after employee injured on the job

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – AGC Flat Glass in Church Hill has paid a $6,800 penalty that was required by January 6.

News Channel 11 first told you about this story last month.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration said on October 9 of last year, an employee was injured on the job.

TOSHA issued citations for failure to properly inspect two wire rope slings before using them to move material.

The plant was also cited for not clearing all obstacles from those slings.

TOSHA says AGC signed an agreement to correct each item, which they have also done.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.