Bucs move up in Mid-Major top 25

JOHNSON CITY, TN-The road has proven not to be an obstacle for the ETSU men, winning their first three conference games away from the comforts of Freedom Hall. Due to that 3-0 start, the Bucs are moving up in the latest Collegeinsider.com Top 25.

The Bucs were ranked 16th Monday after their win over Mercer. Following Tuesday’s win over Samford and Saturday’s win against Chattanooga, ETSU jumped 11 spots to 5th. Furman currently sits one spot behind the Bucs in 6th.

ETSU will play its first home conference game this Thursday against UNC-Greensboro.