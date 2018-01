Related Coverage Surviving the skid: Tips to help you avoid losing control while driving

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WATE) – Between 30 and 40 cars have crashed on I-75 North in Catoosa County on Monday morning just south of Chattanooga.

Northbound lanes are closed around mile marker 345 and traffic is backed up for miles.

Reports indicate the interstate is extremely icy in the area.

The crash is also affecting southbound traffic. If you are headed to or from Atlanta on Monday, be sure to use extreme caution.

Major Accident….30-40 cars Interstate 75 north exit 345… — Varnell Police Dept (@VarnellPD) January 8, 2018

Icy roads are increasingly becoming a problem in northwest Georgia where light freezing rain continues. If possible, stay off the roads this morning in these areas. #gawx https://t.co/Ps8FpV8jvf — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 8, 2018