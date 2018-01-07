Woman drowns at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Taylor O'Bier Published:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a woman who was pulled from the surf Saturday night has died.

Dispatch received a call just before 8 p.m. after citizens saw the woman in the water in the 1800 block of the Oceanfront.

First responders pulled the woman out the water and performed CPR, according to police.

She was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

