Vols’ Kahlil McKenzie declares for NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, TN- University of Tennessee defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie announced on his Instagram Sunday that he has opted to forego his senior year and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I will be foregoing my senior season and entering the 2018 NFL Draft. Lord, the rest is in Your gracious and powerful hands. Now I’m on to the next chapter,” McKenzie said in the Instagram post.



This past season McKenzie recored 36 tackles, 4 of those for a loss, with two sacks. His 2016 season was cut short after suffering an injury against Alabama.