Sen. Kaine visits Abingdon for pre-inaugural celebration of Democrat victories

ABINGDON, V.A. (WJHL)- Politicians gathered in Southwest Virginia Saturday night for a pre-inaugural celebration of Democrat victories.

“Blue Jeans Ball” was held by the Virginia 9th Congressional District Democratic Committee, with special guest Senator Tim Kaine.

Sen. Kaine, a blue grass music fan joined the live band to play songs with his harmonica. He said when the Virginia 9th Congressional District Democratic Committee reached out to him, asking if he would join in a celebration from a good election in November.

“We said we’re in we will come down, we have a lot of friends in the room,” Sen. Kaine said. “We feel like 2018 will be a good year so let’s kick it off right.”

Sen. Kaine is up for re-election this year. An inaugral celebration will be held next weekend for Ralph Northan as he officially takes office as Virginia’s next governor.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.