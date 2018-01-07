Passenger killed, driver charged in crash on SR 359 in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, T.N. (WJHL)- A crash in Carter County Sunday morning has left one dead and another facing criminal charges.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol the driver, 28-year-old Taylor Wright was traveling southbound on SR 359 when he veered off into the opposite lane, crashing into trees. The crash killed the passenger, 44-year-old Roger Warner.

Now, Wright is facing criminal charges of vehicular homicide by not staying in his lane.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked a crash Sunday morning that closed SR 359 at Rockhouse Road in Carter County for over two hours.

TDOT spokesperson, Mark Nagi tells News Channel 11 that TDOT got the report of the closure at 7:11 a.m. and the road reopened at 9:51 a.m.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.