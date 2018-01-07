Mother of two small children found wandering in the cold arrested

By Sara Dignan, Kirk Nawrotzky and Alonzo Small Published:
Chesterfield County Police Department via WRIC

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police found two small children wandering outside in sub-zero temperatures early Sunday morning.

Jaquana Brown-Clark, Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department via WRIC

Police have located and charged the children’s mother, Jaquana Brown-Clark, of the 5400 block of Remuda Drive in North Chesterfield, with two counts of felony child neglect.

The children are safe with their father at this time, police added. Authorities said the children’s father did not live in Chesterfield or the immediate area.

Officials found both kids, ages 3 and 5, around 1:40 a.m. near the Remuda Crossing Apartments off of Cogbill Road.

Lt. Don Story told 8News the children were recovering at Chippenham Hospital. Both were suffering from extreme weather conditions.

If you have any information, call the Chesterfield Police non-emergency number at 804-748-1251.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s