Monday marks 20 year anniversary of deadly Carter County flood

CARTER COUNTY, T.N. (WJHL)- Monday will mark 20 years since a deadly flood impacted several communities in our region.

News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan went back to the very place where first responders made those daring rescues during a flood that destroyed more than 200 homes. The flood caused an estimated $20 million in damages.

For Carter County, it was a flood that caught everyone off guard.

John Burleson says he still remembers the impact the 1998 flood left on Carter County, at the time he was a paramedic for the Carter County Rescue Squad.

“We were out all night doing rescues, just going from back to back,” Burleson said. “You look back and you see things and it brings back memories of where you were at, at a certain time and what you were doing.”

Memories of rescues are still fresh on his mind, 20 years later as we stop by a home he rescued a family from.

Burleson said he passes the house all the time and it somehow still pops out to him.

“It was a successful rescue,” Burleson said. “We were very blessed that night.”

While many were rescued during the flood, some turned into recovery missions.

“The seven people that were lost in the flood, one being a rescuer from Sullivan County, I think about that a lot,” Burleson said.

James Heaton was part of the Carter County Rescue Squad during the flood, he said not being able to save those seven people still lays heavy on his heart.

“The reason that most people go into rescue and emergency services is to help people, not being able to do that is very overwhelming,” Heaton said.

Heaton said one recovery is very memorable, the recovery of an 11-year-old girl swept away by the raging flood waters.

“This person in particular, because of her age, I think of her often and wonder what she would have done with her life, had she not had it taken during the flood,” Heaton said.

Twenty years later, one night of terror many wish they could forget is remembered for the lives saved and the life savors who risked their own lives.

