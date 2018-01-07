Kingsport veteran picks up application to run for Congress

KINGSPORT, T.N. (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities U.S. Army Veteran has officially picked up his application to run for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional House District.

Republican Todd McKinley is officially seeking office. McKinley said he wants to represent Tennessee’s 1st Congressional in the House of Representatives, a position currently held by Republican Representative Phil Roe. McKinley served 20 years in the U.S. Army before tiring in 2016.

In those 20 years, he says he has seen veterans get left behind and he wants to do something to help them, as well as others have a voice in Washington, D.C.

“Kinda get money out of politics if you will and give everyday citizens a voice that’s one of the reasons I’m running,” McKinley said.

McKinley said he, like President Trump, wants to “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. He also said he’s planning on hosting several town hall events around the region as he campaigns.

So far Republican Todd McKinley and Democrat Dr. Marty Olsen have announced they’re running for Roe’s seat.

The deadline to officially file paperwork is April 15.

