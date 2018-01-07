ETSU women sink UNC-Greensboro

JOHNSON CITY, TN-Shy Copney (Johnson City, Tenn.) and Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) lifted the Bucs past UNCG on Saturday afternoon with a 60-52 win. ETSU is now 2-0 in conference play and one of three teams undefeated in the conference, alongside Mercer and Chattanooga. The Bucs also improved to 6-2 at home following a three-game win streak.

Inside the Numbers

Shy Copney finished with the team-high of 16 points. She had four three-pointers and was just shy of her season-high of five three-pointers. This is now her fifth game of finishing in double figures.

Erica Haynes-Overton recorded her second career double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds. The ten rebounds are now a new career-high for her.

Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) also finished in double figures with ten points.

Both teams finished with 37 rebounds and six steals.

ETSU’s bench out-scored UNCG’s bench 25-15. The Bucs also outscored them 11-4 in fast break attempts.

First Quarter

UNCG got off to a hot start jumping to a 5-0 lead.

Malloree Schurr (Montgomery, Texas) began the scoring for the Bucs with a jumper, but UNCG immediately answered with a layup to make the score 7-2.

The Bucs would hold UNCG to seven points until a minute left into the first quarter.

Anajae Stephney (Knoxville, Tenn.) tied the game and gave the Bucs their first lead with back-to-back layups.

ETSU then went on a 14-0 run over 5:44 minutes of play and a 16-2 run over 6:21 minutes of play, as they simply could not miss.

UNCG had a seven-minute scoring drought going 0-8 in field goals and had six turnovers.

The Bucs had a seven-point lead of 20-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

UNCG’s three-pointer and layup put them within two before the Bucs went on a 6-0 run.

During ETSU’s run, UNCG went scoreless for four-minutes, while forcing four turnovers.

Following their run, the Bucs were unable to make any field goals, resulting in a three-minute scoring drought. Their free throws are what kept them in the game and helped them to maintain their lead.

UNCG kept fighting back and went three for three in field goals to get within two. They built a 7-0 run as the Bucs continued to struggle with no field goals.

UNCG out-scored the Bucs 17-12 in the second quarter as the Bucs held a 32-30 lead.

Third Quarter

UNCG took back their lead with a free throw and layup to make the score 33-32.

The entire third quarter went back and forth between both teams.

Shy Copney hit a three-pointer to light some fire under ETSU to get their lead back by two, but UNCG tied the game once again with a jumper.

As time was winding down on the shot clock, Copney hit a jumper to put the Bucs ahead by two.

Copney went up for another three-pointer that slipped in and out of the basket, but Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Fla.) placed herself perfectly, grabbing the rebounding and going up for the layup to give ETSU a 45-41 lead at the end of third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

UNCG wasn’t going away. They were a basket away after going 2-2 from the free throw line.

Copney’s three-pointer, followed by Haynes-Overton’s jumper gave the Bucs a seven-point lead.

After forcing three turnovers, the Bucs went on a 7-0 run, going three for three and kept UNCG scoreless for four minutes.

Tianna Tarter’s and one gave the Bucs a ten-point lead of 55-45 and from there the Bucs did not make any of their last five field goals as UNCG continued to battle.

Copney buried her fourth three-pointer of the game with a minute to go to seal the deal for the Bucs as she put ETSU ahead 60-49.

UNCG answered with a three-pointer, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucs pulled away with a 60-52 win.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics