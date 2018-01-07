ETSU women sink UNC-Greensboro

JOHNSON CITY, TN-Shy Copney (Johnson City, Tenn.) and Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tenn.) lifted the Bucs past UNCG on Saturday afternoon with a 60-52 win. ETSU is now 2-0 in conference play and one of three teams undefeated in the conference, alongside Mercer and Chattanooga. The Bucs also improved to 6-2 at home following a three-game win streak.
Inside the Numbers
- Shy Copney finished with the team-high of 16 points. She had four three-pointers and was just shy of her season-high of five three-pointers. This is now her fifth game of finishing in double figures.
- Erica Haynes-Overton recorded her second career double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds. The ten rebounds are now a new career-high for her.
- Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) also finished in double figures with ten points.
- Both teams finished with 37 rebounds and six steals.
- ETSU’s bench out-scored UNCG’s bench 25-15. The Bucs also outscored them 11-4 in fast break attempts.
First Quarter
- UNCG got off to a hot start jumping to a 5-0 lead.
- Malloree Schurr (Montgomery, Texas) began the scoring for the Bucs with a jumper, but UNCG immediately answered with a layup to make the score 7-2.
- The Bucs would hold UNCG to seven points until a minute left into the first quarter.
- Anajae Stephney (Knoxville, Tenn.) tied the game and gave the Bucs their first lead with back-to-back layups.
- ETSU then went on a 14-0 run over 5:44 minutes of play and a 16-2 run over 6:21 minutes of play, as they simply could not miss.
- UNCG had a seven-minute scoring drought going 0-8 in field goals and had six turnovers.
- The Bucs had a seven-point lead of 20-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Second Quarter
- UNCG’s three-pointer and layup put them within two before the Bucs went on a 6-0 run.
- During ETSU’s run, UNCG went scoreless for four-minutes, while forcing four turnovers.
- Following their run, the Bucs were unable to make any field goals, resulting in a three-minute scoring drought. Their free throws are what kept them in the game and helped them to maintain their lead.
- UNCG kept fighting back and went three for three in field goals to get within two. They built a 7-0 run as the Bucs continued to struggle with no field goals.
- UNCG out-scored the Bucs 17-12 in the second quarter as the Bucs held a 32-30 lead.
Third Quarter
- UNCG took back their lead with a free throw and layup to make the score 33-32.
- The entire third quarter went back and forth between both teams.
- Shy Copney hit a three-pointer to light some fire under ETSU to get their lead back by two, but UNCG tied the game once again with a jumper.
- As time was winding down on the shot clock, Copney hit a jumper to put the Bucs ahead by two.
- Copney went up for another three-pointer that slipped in and out of the basket, but Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Fla.) placed herself perfectly, grabbing the rebounding and going up for the layup to give ETSU a 45-41 lead at the end of third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
- UNCG wasn’t going away. They were a basket away after going 2-2 from the free throw line.
- Copney’s three-pointer, followed by Haynes-Overton’s jumper gave the Bucs a seven-point lead.
- After forcing three turnovers, the Bucs went on a 7-0 run, going three for three and kept UNCG scoreless for four minutes.
- Tianna Tarter’s and one gave the Bucs a ten-point lead of 55-45 and from there the Bucs did not make any of their last five field goals as UNCG continued to battle.
- Copney buried her fourth three-pointer of the game with a minute to go to seal the deal for the Bucs as she put ETSU ahead 60-49.
- UNCG answered with a three-pointer, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucs pulled away with a 60-52 win.
