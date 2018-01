SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation says drivers should be prepared for delays and lane closures on a section of Interstate 26 this week.

TDOT crews will be performing bridge inspections near mile marker 6 on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s near the Rock Springs exit.

Lane closures are possible both eastbound and westbound.

According to TDOT, closures will be possible from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m.

