CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked a crash Sunday morning that closed SR 359 at Rockhouse Road in Carter County for over two hours.

TDOT spokesperson, Mark Nagi tells News Channel 11 that TDOT got the report of the closure at 7:11 a.m. and the road reopened at 9:51 a.m.

SR 359 is back open — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 7, 2018

We’ve reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.

