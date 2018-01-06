Nashville, Kansas City fire departments place wager on Titans game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fire departments in both Nashville and Kansas City are placing a friendly wager on Saturday’s big game.

The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs.

The losing team’s fire chief will install the winning team’s Officially Licensed NFL branded smoke alarm their office.

“The importance of having working smoke alarms in every home is the primary goal in fire safety education,” said Nashville’s Chief William Swann. “With that said, look forward to seeing that beautiful Titans smoke alarm hanging in Chief Mauer’s office on next week.”

“Sunday’s game is a matchup of great teams in the NFL” said Kansas City’s Chief Mark Mauer. “While I can’t wait for the Chiefs to steam roll over the Titans, the primary goal of this wager is to help spread fire safety awareness.”

As part of the wager, The Buff Project, a New York City-based fire safety organization and distributor of officially licensed NFL Identified Smoke alarms, will donate 50 NFL licensed team-branded smoke alarms for each game for the fire departments to use in their fire safety outreach efforts.