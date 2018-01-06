Mariota, Titans mount second half comeback, beat Chiefs 22-21

WKRN web staff Published:
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) for a 35-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans overcame a 21-3 halftime deficit and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The Titans mounted a furious second-half comeback, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, who went 19-31 with 205 yards and 2 touchdowns, and running back Derrick Henry who rushed for 156 yards on 23 carries.

The Titans’ defense, which gave up 21 first half points to the Chiefs, rallied to keep the Chiefs’ dynamic offense out of the end zone. Eric Decker, who struggled to hold on to the ball in the first half, scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Titans with a little over six minutes remaining in the game.

Mariota overcame a first half interception by making plays with his arm and his legs. In addition to throwing more than 200 yards, Mariota rushed eight times for 46 yards, out rushing the NFL’s leading rusher in Kareem Hunt.

The Titans will look ahead to the divisional round, where they will face off against either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the New England Patriots. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans will play it Pittsburgh. With a Jaguars win, the Titans will play in New England.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s