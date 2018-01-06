Mariota, Titans mount second half comeback, beat Chiefs 22-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans overcame a 21-3 halftime deficit and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The Titans mounted a furious second-half comeback, led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, who went 19-31 with 205 yards and 2 touchdowns, and running back Derrick Henry who rushed for 156 yards on 23 carries.

The Titans’ defense, which gave up 21 first half points to the Chiefs, rallied to keep the Chiefs’ dynamic offense out of the end zone. Eric Decker, who struggled to hold on to the ball in the first half, scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Titans with a little over six minutes remaining in the game.

Mariota overcame a first half interception by making plays with his arm and his legs. In addition to throwing more than 200 yards, Mariota rushed eight times for 46 yards, out rushing the NFL’s leading rusher in Kareem Hunt.

The Titans will look ahead to the divisional round, where they will face off against either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the New England Patriots. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans will play it Pittsburgh. With a Jaguars win, the Titans will play in New England.