Kingsport hotel fire under investigation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Captain Kenneth Draper with the Kingsport Fire Department tells News Channel 11 that no one was hurt after a fire in a hotel room at the West Side Inn in Kingsport Friday night.

Crews got a call around 11:30 Friday night of a possible structure fire at the hotel.

When they arrived they found one room covered in flames. The rest of the units in the hotel were evacuated.

We’re told crews were on scene for about two hours battling the flames.

All of the contents of that hotel room were burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

