Kingsport hotel fire under investigation

By Published:
Courtesy: AP Graphics

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Captain Kenneth Draper with the Kingsport Fire Department tells News Channel 11 that no one was hurt after a fire in a hotel room at the West Side Inn in Kingsport Friday night.

Crews got a call around 11:30 Friday night of a possible structure fire at the hotel.

When they arrived they found one room covered in flames. The rest of the units in the hotel were evacuated.

We’re told crews were on scene for about two hours battling the flames.

All of the contents of that hotel room were burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s