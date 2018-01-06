HGTV Urban Oasis home in Knoxville for sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The HGTV Urban Oasis home in Knoxville is up for sale, currently listed at $465,000.

The winner of the home decided to take the cash option of $350,000 instead of moving to Tennessee from Oregon.

The house comes fully furnished and is in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood. It is a 1925 bungalow that was originally a duplex before HGTV started renovations.

HGTV describes the home as casual modernist with artistic style adding the clever use of space makes it practical for the modern-day family.