Firefighter, resident killed in Philadelphia row home fire

By Published:
Firefighters embrace as their colleagues battle a row home fire in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. A veteran firefighter was fatally injured when a burning row home collapsed and he became pinned under the debris, authorities said. A person who lived in the home was also killed. Lieutenant Matthew LeTourneau, 42, was pulled from the home by fellow firefighters and taken to Temple University hospital. The 11-year-veteran was pronounced dead there a short time later. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A veteran firefighter and a resident were killed when a fast-moving fire roared through a Philadelphia row home.

City officials say 42-year-old Lieutenant Matthew LeTourneau was pinned under debris inside the home when it collapsed. He was rescued by fellow firefighters and taken to the hospital. The 11-year-veteran was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a person inside the home died in the blaze. Another person from a neighboring home was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Two other firefighters were also injured in the fire and were being treated at a hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

