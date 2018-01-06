Drug investigation temporarily shuts down Unicoi County dump site

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The operator of the Limestone Cove Dump Site in Unicoi County was arrested Friday after an ongoing drug investigation.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said 56-year-old Douglas Shane Church is now facing multiple charges including possession of schedule III drugs for resale, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and sold.

Church was the operator of the Limestome Cove Dump Site, which is a place described by Sheriff Hensley as one where families visit to dispose of their trash on a daily basis.

Sheriff Hensley went on to say in a post on the sheriff’s department Facebook page that “Anytime you have drug activity in a location , it puts the public in danger. We will not tolerate this.”

Unicoi County narcotics officers along with DTF agents made the arrest.

No further details were available about the investigation Saturday afternoon.

Since this is a county dump site, Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch said he is in charge of finding another operator for the site.

When we spoke to Mayor Lynch over the phone Saturday he said he’s already found a replacement, who is a previous operator of that same site, and will start on the job Monday.

