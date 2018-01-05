WATCH: Titans Pre-game Show this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – It’s a big weekend in Tennessee for football fans as the Titans get ready for the playoffs. And we are bringing the action straight to you on ABC Tri-Cities.

On Saturday, we’ll kick off the Tennessee Titans game with a pre-game show. It begins at 2:00 p.m.

But make sure to stay with ABC Tri-Cities on Saturday because at 4:20 p.m. the Tennessee Titans take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

It marks the Titans’ first playoff game in 9 years.

