WATCH: Titans Pre-game Show this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on ABC Tri-Cities

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is brought down by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack (44) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

(WJHL) – It’s a big weekend in Tennessee for football fans as the Titans get ready for the playoffs. And we are bringing the action straight to you on ABC Tri-Cities.

On Saturday, we’ll kick off the Tennessee Titans game with a pre-game show. It begins at 2:00 p.m.

But make sure to stay with ABC Tri-Cities on Saturday because at 4:20 p.m. the Tennessee Titans take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

It marks the Titans’ first playoff game in 9 years.

The Titans are in the playoffs for the first time in 9 years. News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities want to know… who do you think will be the key to our success against the Chiefs?

