Washington Co. schools apologize after late notice of early dismissal

WASHINGTON COUNTY, T.N. (WJHL)- With the frigid temperatures many schools in our region are cancelling classes this week.

Washington County, Tennessee schools have apologized after their text message system left many parents frantic Thursday morning, after notifying them the schools were closing just minutes before they released students.

Many parents took to Twitter in response to Washington County Schools’ tweet.

News Channel 11 spoke to Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton who said the delay was due to a glitch in the system.

“Sometimes when these weather situations happen really quickly we have to make a very quick decision, because if you delay too long the roads can worsen,” Halliburton said. “That’s why we always have to put the students’ safety first.”

Fall Branch mother, Nani Hilbert said she was frustrated after she received the text just minutes before the school released her kids.

“I found it very discouraging that I had to hear it from two teachers and an after school program director before the county or superintendent sent out a text message or any sort of alert what so ever,” Hilbert said.

Washington County Schools will be closed through Friday.

