U.S. Rep. Roe still pondering re-election bid, announcement in “coming weeks”

Washington D.C. (WJHL) — Friday was the first day to pick up the the paperwork to officially become a candidate for the United States Congress in Tennessee.

But as of Friday evening, it was still unclear if the current United States Congressman for Northeast Tennessee plans to seek another term.

Dr. Phil Roe’s fifth term in the Congress ends this year. The Johnson City physician turned Republican politician has easily won re-election in recent years, and he’s risen in prominence in the House becoming the Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.

In recent days, several current House members have announced their retirement. CNN reports at least 29 House Republican have announced they won’t be returning to Congress when their terms are complete.

Roe has said from the start he’d stay in Washington five or six terms.

News Channel 11 asked Congressman Roe if he plans to seek a sixth term. His spokesperson issued this statement saying “… the congressman has not yet made a decision and expects to make an announcement in the coming weeks. In previous years, he’s taken this time with his family over the holidays and announced his intentions after discussing with them. This year is no different.”

Late Friday, his office confirmed Roe plans to travel on with President Trump to Nashville for an even on Monday afternoon.

If Congressman Roe decides not to seek re-election, it’s highly likely several candidates will try to replace him.

Republican Tod McKinley and Democrat Dr. Marty Olsen already have announced they’re running for Congress in Tennessee’s First District.

The deadline to officially file paperwork is April 15th.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.