Tractor-trailer crashes into home in Carroll County, VA; Driver killed

CARROLL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County. The crash happened around 10 a.m., Friday in the 6700 block of Carrollton Pike/Route 58.

VSP says the tractor-trailer was traveling west on Carrollton Pike when it ran off the highway and crashed into a vacant house.

The driver, Johnathan D. Harding, age 40, of Jacksonville, Fla., died.

State police were assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Galax Fire Department, Carroll County Fire, and EMS, and Pipers Gap Rescue Squad.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.