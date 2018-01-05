Top 20 global concert tours from Pollstar

(AP) – The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,996,473; $158.81.

2. U2; $8,355,366; $117.39.

3. Coldplay; $5,638,206; $104.60.

4. Paul McCartney; $5,206,084; $139.39.

5. Bruno Mars; $2,811,918; $109.80.

6. Guns N’ Roses; $2,427,489; $124.96.

7. Lady Gaga; $2,423,108; $116.76.

8. Roger Waters; $2,225,025; $117.94.

9. Dead & Company; $1,667,123; $111.11.

10. Jay-Z; $1,505,729; $101.29.

11. Ed Sheeran; $1,472,778; $84.45.

12. Depeche Mode; $1,429,206; $87.35.

13. Neil Diamond; $1,313,396; $112.95.

14. The Weeknd; $1,157,594; $87.13.

15. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $999,130; $83.31.

16. Katy Perry; $997,860; $107.03.

17. Foo Fighters; $997,292; $90.83.

18. Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull; $991,703; $87.67.

19. John Mayer; $982,825; $67.34.

20. Little Mix; $969,392; $55.17.

