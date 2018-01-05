School board’s proposal to demolish parts of Jonesborough Elementary is rejected due to lack of funding

JONESBOROUGH, T.N. (WJHL)- The future of Jonesborough Elementary School remains uncertain after a series of school board meetings.

It’s a project that many parents say is overdue, the demolition of the round portion of Jonesborough Elementary School.

Kerrie Aistrop has two kids that attend the school, she said she just wants a nice school with a safe and health environment for her kids.

“All I’m asking is that the project is done right,” Aistrop said. “I’m a tax payer, I’m a voter and we’re talking about a lot of money being spent here.”

The Washington County School Board met Thursday night, just hours after a proposal to tear down part of Jonesborough Elementary School was rejected by a the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee. It was a proposal that was over the county’s budget from the start.

Kimber Halliburton, director of schools, said the committee wants the school board to reconsider the Scheme 3, instead of Scheme 2, which is in the budget.

Scheme 3 would involve renovating Jonesborough Middle School. It’s an option Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe said he supports.

“It appears to me, again as an observer, that the moveable option at this point would be option 3, in terms of it being on budget,” Mayor Wolfe explained during the school board meeting.

However before considering the other option, school board members voted to schedule a town hall community meeting to hear the concerns of parents before making a decision on a plan.

It’s an idea that Aistrop said she supports.

“I think we have to look at the best interest that this county and this tax payer,” Aistrop said. “This school may not be built while my kids are there and I’m OK with that because if we do it right we won’t have to come back to this 20 years from now.”

The school board has yet to set a date on the meeting.

