Regal to open dine-in theater in Knoxville’s West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ready to go the movies and have dinner all at once? Knoxville will soon be home to a Regal Cinebarre, the company’s dine-in theater concept.

The West Town Mall theater, which disappeared from Regal’s online ticketing site this week, is being renovated to a Cinebarre. Under the Cinebarre brand, the theater will offer first-run films, a full restaurant and bar serving scratch-made dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and a fantastic selection of beer on tap right to your seat, a multi-level Cinebarcade with your favorite video games and pool tables, along with showing the latest Hollywood blockbusters in the comfort of luxury recliners.

At the theater, patrons order from servers while in the theater and servers bring food and drink right to their seat throughout the film.

“This incredible entertainment option brings together exceptional hospitality, delicious food and drinks, great games and movies all in one location,” stated John Curry, Senior Vice President of Food Service & Cinebarre for Regal Entertainment Group. “Knoxville is Regal’s hometown and we are very excited to bring the Cinebarre concept to our loyal moviegoers making West Town Mall the best place to Eat. Drink. and Watch Movies!”

Regal currently has eight Cinebarre locations across the country, including Charlotte, N.C. and Mount Pleasant, S.C.