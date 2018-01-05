Patient at now-closed Kingsport medical clinic: ‘I’m scared. I don’t know what to do’

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport medical clinic’s doors are shut, and some patients say it’s left them with nowhere to go.

Centerpointe Medical Clinic posted a sign on their doors stating they’re unable to remain in business.

The clinic is one of several groups named in an ongoing lawsuit filed on behalf of a plaintiff named Baby Doe, a child born dependent on drugs. It claims several defendants contributed to the over-prescription of powerful drugs, leading to an opioid epidemic.

Friday, Centerpointe patient Greg Adams called the clinic his life line, and said its closing was something he never saw coming.

In 2012, Adams was diagnosed with lung cancer, followed by a colon cancer diagnoses a few years later. For his daily medication, he turned to Centerpointe Medical Clinic.

“They’re not answering their phones. Their doors are locked. There’s no way to get in touch with anybody,” Adams said.

The clinic shut its doors and posted a sign outside, dated January 3rd. The sign reads that, due to mounting legal fees associated with the opioid lawsuit in which the clinic is named, they were unable to stay in business.

“I’m scared. I don’t know what to do. I’m trying to find a doctor. I’m trying to get my medical records, insurance. It’s hard,” Adams said.

The lawsuit was filed by three local district attorneys back in June.

We reached out to one of them, District Attorney General Barry Staubus, and he said he couldn’t comment because he’s a party to the lawsuit.

Centerpointe’s note goes on to say that they’ve done nothing wrong and have “been unfairly targeted by the Sullivan County DA and the Shelby County DA.”

Meanwhile, patients like Adams are scrambling, shocked and scared.

“Tell us you’re closing down; let us know we need to find a doctor. That’s all they had to do, and I would have been ok with that. But shutting the doors overnight is unacceptable, unethical,” Adams said.

Through the sign on the clinic’s door and a voice mail recording, the clinic has told patients about ways to access their medical records.

