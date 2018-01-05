Judge denies ‘Bachelor’ star’s fatal accident law challenge

By DAVID PITT,  Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, Iowa farmer and former TV reality show celebrity Chris Soules listens during a hearing in Buchanan County District Court in Independence, Iowa. Soules is fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor in April 2017. He lost a legal battle Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in the felony case against him when a judge dismissed his constitutional challenge to an Iowa law requiring the surviving driver in a fatal accident to remain at the scene until police arrive. It goes beyond the statutes of many states. His trial is set for Jan. 18. (Rodney White/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa farmer-turned-reality television star, fighting to avoid prison after driving his pickup into the back of a tractor and killing a neighbor, plans to appeal his case to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Chris Soules became known as “Prince Farming” during his 2015 appearance on “The Bachelor” and also appeared on “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing With The Stars.”

He lost a legal battle Friday in the felony case against him when a judge dismissed his constitutional challenge to an Iowa law requiring the surviving driver in a fatal accident to remain at the scene until police arrive. It goes beyond the statutes of many states.

This Tuesday, April 25, 2017, photo provided by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office in Independence, Iowa, shows Chris Soules, former star of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” after being booked early Tuesday after his arrest on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident near Arlington, Iowa. (Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Soules’ attorneys say he vigorously disagrees with the judge’s ruling and will ask the state’s highest court to review it.

He faces trial Jan. 18.

Soules’ attorneys say that violates constitutional rights against self-incrimination. They haven’t indicated if he’ll appeal. He faces trial Jan. 18.

