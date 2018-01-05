Johnson City Commission approves agreement to bring bathrooms to Tweetsie Trail

By Published:

Johnson CIty, TN (WJHL)

The Johnson City Commission, on Thursday, approved a lease agreement to partner with a local business to give patrons of the Tweetsie Trail access to public bathrooms.

The business, located on the corner of Alabama and Maple Streets, will build and furnish bathrooms that will be serviced and maintained by the city.

These bathrooms will replace the outhouse that is currently being used on trail and is on schedule to be finished by spring of this year.

Copyright 2018 WJHL.  All rights reserved. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s