Johnson City Commission approves agreement to bring bathrooms to Tweetsie Trail

Johnson CIty, TN (WJHL)

The Johnson City Commission, on Thursday, approved a lease agreement to partner with a local business to give patrons of the Tweetsie Trail access to public bathrooms.

The business, located on the corner of Alabama and Maple Streets, will build and furnish bathrooms that will be serviced and maintained by the city.

These bathrooms will replace the outhouse that is currently being used on trail and is on schedule to be finished by spring of this year.

