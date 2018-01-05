Homeless ‘thankful’ for warming shelters during freezing temperatures

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Some have the advantage of a warm place to stay to get out of the freezing temperatures, but not everyone has that luxury.

Local organizations are opening their doors to help people stay warm.

Whether they’re homeless or don’t have heat in their homes, Shades of Grace in Kingsport is just one of the places in our region offering a warm place to stay, as well as a warm meal.

Danny Hillard is staying at Shades of Grace. He said he has had a rough year.

“I’ve had six strokes and two heart attacks,” Hillard said.

He said he also has diabetes and on top of that he is homeless.

He’s been staying at Shades of Grace all week, trying to stay out of the freezing temperatures outside.

“If you’re out in the cold, that means a lot being warm,” he said.

Pastor Will Shewey said they have had their doors open all week and will remain open through Sunday afternoon.

“We have had an average of about 22 people sleeping here in the building at night and as you can see now they come and go. But we feed about 100 people every morning for breakfast,” Shewey said.

They have also offered dinner this week.

Shades of Grace is run strictly by volunteers and donations and for people like Hillard, it means a lot.

“This is a wonderful place. They always make sure you have food and you stay warm,” Hillard said.

You don’t have to be homeless to stay at the shelter.

Pastor Shewey said a woman asked that question this morning.

“She said that her house was cold and her water was frozen,” Shewey said.

Hillard says he is grateful to stay here because with temperatures dipping into single digits, it can mean life or death for someone without shelter.

“There would be people froze to death. And I mean actually dying to death, if it weren’t for the people that were here,” Hillard said.

For more information about Shades of Grace call 423.765.2440.

