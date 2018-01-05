DCHS soccer coach suspended after allegations of “unprofessional conduct”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – David Crockett High School Soccer Coach Tori Head is on administrative leave without pay for alleged unprofessional conduct, according to a disciplinary letter obtained by News Channel 11.

As we reported last month, Washington County Schools suspended Head pending an investigation, which we’re told is still ongoing.

According to a letter sent to Head from the director of schools, she is not allowed to talk with any employees, parents or current or former students about the investigation or her suspension.

The district placed Head on administrative leave on December 20. Her suspension letter does not go into details about the allegations against her other than describing the allegations as unbecoming conduct.

An administrator previously told us the district takes the safety of its students seriously.

