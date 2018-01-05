Concert series “January Jams” kicks off at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL)- The cold weather isn’t keeping Abingdon from having some fun. Friday kicks off “January Jams,” a live music series happening at the Barter Theater.

The sixth annual January Jams concert series boasts a diverse, award-winning lineup on Fridays and Saturdays in January. The series features nationally known performers, including Grammy Award winners and a Rock N Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

“Diversity in music, gender and ethnicity are all a part of this year’s series. Abingdon is a music destination for any music lover, and this lineup includes a wide range of legendary musicians alongside up and coming acts out of Nashville,” Sara Saavedra, special events coordinator for the Town of Abingdon said.

Saavedra said January Jams at Barter Theatre is a unique experience because it’s an intimate, “listening room” feel.

“There is life after New Years,” Saavedra said. “Abingdon is open for business every Friday and Saturday in January. It’s the perfect excuse to cure your cabin fever, come out to Abingdon and enjoy dinner at one of our independent restaurants.”

The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) named Abingdon’s January Jams concert series as one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for January 2018.

Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States.

“As Abingdon’s largest tourism driver, when Barter Theatre went dark in January, so did many of our restaurants in town, closing for the entire month,” Saavedra said. “January Jams changes that by putting Grammy-Award winning artists on stage each weekend of the month. An intimate venue with just 500 seats, January Jams is a unique experience with these musicians that cannot be replicated anywhere else.”

The shows are produced by Abingdon Music Experience and presented by Blue Ridge Beverage. To find out more about January Jams you can click here.

