Box of puppies found in freezing cold in East Tenn.

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A shelter in Oak Ridge was upset after a box of puppies was found on the street in the freezing cold.

A woman found the five puppies, one of which has died, and their dead mother dumped on the side of the road. The woman took them to with the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and now volunteer Jeannie Parker is caring for the pups.

“They were in a panic. They were absolutely in a panic when they came in and they attacked food,” Parker said.

She thought one may be blind because of malnourishment but she’s trying to make sure all four make it. She gave them food, blankets and a heat pad.

“They are very undernourished and thin and cold,” she said.

The puppies are only about a month old. They will be placed up for adoption in the coming weeks.

If you want to help these puppies, Parker said you can give blankets or monetary donations to Oak Ridge Animal Shelter.

The money will go towards food and vet bills.