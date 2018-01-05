Boones Creek Baptist Church offering shelter this weekend

BOONES CREEK, TN (WJHL) – Boones Creek Baptist Church is offering shelter this weekend to help keep people warm.

The church says it will open on an as needed basis beginning Friday night.

“We decided to open because we knew the temperatures were getting down so low at night and we were concerned about people that don’t have anywhere to sleep or maybe they ran out of fuel in their home or something, propane in their home late at night,” said Pastor Jason Royston.

He said someone stayed there last night and if anyone would like to stay at the church on Pickens Bridge Road, contact the Salvation Army or Haven of Mercy for more information.

