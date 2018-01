NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fifty trooper cadets earned their badges in a graduation ceremony Friday.

The new troopers underwent extensive training over the course of 19 weeks.

“There are 50 new state troopers on the roads for the Tennessee Highway Patrol – it’s a great day for us,” Tracy Trott said.

He continued, “The more people you have the better effect you can have on the state and the more lives you can save.”

Friday’s graduation ceremony was held at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church.

Today, during graduation rehearsal Governor Bill Haslam addressed our graduating trooper class. The cadets of class 118 were reminded that they now represent the great state of Tennessee. Thank you Governor Haslam for your support. @BillHaslam @TNDeptofSafety @THP_Colonel pic.twitter.com/sKTvsesvIw — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 4, 2018