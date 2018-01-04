Washington County mayor candidate denies Sunshine Law violation concern

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A candidate for a top job in Tri-Cities politics got called out for possibly violating the state’s Sunshine Law.

That’s the law that closely governs how, when, and where public business is conducted by publicly elected officials.

Joe Grandy is a Washington County commissioner and is also running for mayor of Washington County.

The chairman of the Washington County School Board took time Wednesday night at a called meeting between the board of education and the Washington County Commission Health, Education, and Welfare Committee and Budget Committee to discuss the possible violation.

The meeting started out with a question, wanting to know why he organized a meeting and not all board members were included.

Board members said Grandy organized a walk-thru of Jonesborough Middle School, inviting the architect on the proposed renovations, and some members of the board, but not all of them.

Chairman Leonard was not invited. When he asked Grandy if he realized there could be a problem with open meetings act. He said, “There was no business discussed.”

Board member Mary Dellinger was at that meeting, and reading from a prepared statement, said they did not discuss or deliberate any decision that had not already been voted on by the board.

Dellinger indicated she’d checked with the school board attorney before the school tour.

“I had gotten in touch with the our school board attorney and he confirmed the same thing,” Dellinger said.

Board member Todd Ganger questioned Dellinger for participating in a walk-thru of the middle school when the board already voted to delay the magnet school that is planned to go in its place.

Leonard said if everyone was invited, procedure would have been followed.

“As chairman of the board, Mr. Grandy, I should have been notified of this meeting and really all board members should have been invited to go through the walk thru,” Leonard said.

Director of School Kimber Halliburton said in the meeting that Grandy contacted her about the meeting and she suggested he invite all of the board members. She told us to reach out to the board’s attorney for more information. He was not at Wednesday night’s meeting.

