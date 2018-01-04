Top 10 baby girl, boy names in Tennessee in 2017

Published: Updated:

(WJHL) –  “Ava” ascends as the top baby girl name in Tennessee in 2017! The name unseats “Emma”, which until 2017, held the top spot for names of baby girls born in Tennessee since 2011. “Olivia” comes in at #2.

All the names in the top ten for girls were in the top ten list in 2016, but the ranking of the names has changed.

The top two boy names in 2017 were “William” and “Elijah”  — both maintaining their rankings from 2016.

William maintains the number one spot as the most popular name for baby boys in Tennessee for 11 years in a row.

The top ten names for baby girls in 2017 are as follows: 

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Emma
  4. Amelia
  5. Harper
  6. Isabella
  7. Elizabeth
  8. Charlotte
  9. Ella
  10. Abigail

The top ten names for boys in 2017 are as follows: 

  1. William
  2. Elijah
  3. James
  4. Noah
  5. Liam
  6. John
  7. Mason
  8. Jackson
  9. Samuel
  10. Grayson

 

