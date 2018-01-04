State Representative proposing bill to help prevent drunk driving

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A local lawmaker is taking action to put a stop to drunk driving.

When State Representative Bud Hulsey heads to Nashville next week for the upcoming legislative session, he’ll take with him a new idea – proposing a bill that will make it harder for someone who has been caught driving drunk to purchase alcohol.

It is one of a few changes to different state laws Hulsey will propose and a change that the representative said for him is personal.

“It says in your first offense DUI if you’re convicted when you apply for your driver’s license, your regular license after yours has been taken away, on that license it will have a red strip across the license that says you that can’t purchase alcohol,” Hulsey said.

That red strip, according to Hulsey’s proposal, will stay on someone’s driver license for three years.

The change in law would also include adding a misdemeanor charge to anyone that sells alcohol to someone with that type of driver license.

“That’s a tough thing for us to want to get behind,” said B & B Package Store owner, Thomas Carter.

Carter said of course he never wants to contribute to drinking and driving but doesn’t support the increased penalties on stores like his own.

“What if he’s not driving? What if he has a friend that’s brought him down here or he had a misfortune?” Carter said.

For Hulsey though, there’s an extra push to make it happen.

His friend and former representative Mike Locke was killed by a drunken driver who hit him while he was placing campaign signs for Hulsey’s race.

Striking a personal chord to fight for his ultimate goal, which Hulsey said was “to do all we can to stop people from driving drunk. Driving impaired.”

The new session for the Tennessee General Assembly starts at noon January 9th.

