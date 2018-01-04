Sears Holdings announces Greeneville Kmart store will close in April

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) — A struggling retailer will close another one of its locations in the Tri-Cities region.

Sears Holdings released a list of 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores it will close early this year.

The Kmart store at 1317 Tusculum Boulevard in Greeneville is on that list and is set to shut its doors in early April.

The Greeneville store’s general manager confirmed their employees were told this morning.

Other Tennessee stores shutting down include Crossville and Goodlettsville.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base

and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size,” Sears Holdings said in a statement on its website Thursday. “In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

The Kmart stores in Bristol and Johnson City have already shut down as part of this process.

