No injuries reported in crash involving Washington County, TN school bus

A crash involving a school bus in front of a Washington County, TN, elementary school Thursday morning was described as a fender bender by the director of schools.

Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said the crash in front of Lamar Elementary School was not weather related and that there were no injuries reported.

According to Washington County’s 911 website, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Halliburton said the crash was being investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

WJHL is seeking more information and will update this story as soon as possible.