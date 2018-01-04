More than 150 blankets donated during “Hotels with Heart” blanket drive

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – There was a donation Thursday morning on this very cold day to help keep people warm.

Nine Johnson City Hotels participated in the first ever “Hotels with Heart” blanket drive that took place from December 10 – 22.

People could drop off new, twin size blankets at any of the participating hotels. They also gave patrons a chance to donate, some hotels let customers add $10 to their bill if they wished and that money went toward purchasing a blanket.

“We felt like this was a way that there could be a concerted effort to make a big dent into something that was a great need and would have a huge impact on their employees as well as the people that would receive the blankets,”, Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau Exec. Dir. Brenda Whitson said.

This was the first year for this effort and they collected over 160 blankets. Those blankets were presented to the Johnson city Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Thursday morning at the Comfort Inn and Suites. It is a donation that will be put to good use.

“Right now, we’re going thru an extremely cold snap, it is really cold for us, so we are seeing a lot more clients come thru that are normally OK with the mild winter temperatures, however, we’re seeing a little bit more of folks coming thru our doors that are coming in to simply ask for a blanket to take back with them to wherever they are staying. or to come in and stay in our beds,”, Capt. Michael Cox of the Johnson City Salvation Army said, “So, for us, it just means a great deal to see that these clients are getting those blankets.”

These blankets are a huge gift to the Salvation Army. It’s supplies have depleted during this extreme cold snap.

“Sometimes you do have to say no, it is a struggle when we have to explain to them we just do not have it, or give us a little bit of time and we’ll go try to find it for you,”, Cox added, “When we have opportunities like this where we don’t have to say no or we don’t have to say hold on just one minute and let’s go see if we can’t gather it together, we’re able to simply say, here, you can have it. We are truly blessed because of those in the community.”

This was the first time for this drive, but they hope to make this a regular event in the future.