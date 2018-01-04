Milligan cycling set for cyclocross national championship

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Jan. 4, 2018) – The Milligan College cycling team will wrap up cyclocross season with a trip to Reno, Nevada, for the 2018 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships next week. Events are scheduled for Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 10-11, at Rancho San Rafael Park.
Bacon will look to highlight the Buffs as he received a call-up in the cyclocross season by winning the Southeastern Collegiate Cycling Conference individually. One of five freshman, Bacon represents a young roster, but the Buffs have plenty of experience with Kanizer, a junior, and Miller and Swan, both seniors, all representing the women’s side.
“Looking at other teams and seeing the talent level and the depth in the rosters, this is probably one of the most competitive national championships we’ve raced,” head coach Zack Nave said. “The competition level is extremely high in cyclocross. Being a young team it will be cool to see how we stack up.”
Nave added that several team members will fight for a top 10 finish, and several have a solid chance at earning a podium spot.