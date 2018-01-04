Microbreweries expected to give way to downtown business boom in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON (WJHL) – City leaders in Elizabethton say 2018 is expected to be a pretty big year for growth in the city’s downtown. Already plans are in the works to bring new restaurants and microbreweries to the area and also provide opportunities and incentives for small business owners.

John Seehorn co-owns Jiggy Rays Pizza restaurant in downtown Elizabethton. His business is one of the few of its kind in the historic downtown but it won’t be for long. City leaders have plans to now bring similar businesses to the area .

“We’ve got some empty buildings in this downtown, I really feel like if this downtown fills up, its going to make it so much more vibrant,” Seehorn said.

For the time being, the hope is to expand downtown Elizabethton by adding microbreweries and other restaurants.

“We are working right now with two different breweries who are very interested in coming into elizabethton. one is definitely looking downtown the other is looking in various places throughout the community,” Jon Hartman said.

City Planning Director Jon Hartman says the council’s recent decision allowing smaller scale businesses to serve beer downtown will open a door of new possiblities for the city of Elizabethton.

“We are trying to work on creating more evening activies in downtown and that is going to require different types of businesses coming into the community,” Hartman said.

City leaders are hopeful those different businesses will give way to more jobs, increased property tax value, and more money from sales taxes.

Back at Jiggy Rays, John Seehorn is eagerly waiting for the competition.

“I always say nobody is going eat at the same place every single day, so new places bring more people to downtown and the more people that come downtown, the better chance people may not known we are here, see us too,” Seehorn said.

Officials say they anticipate the first microbreweries to open in Elizabethton sometime this Spring.

