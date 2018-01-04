Manafort sues to challenge Mueller’s mandate in Russia probe

ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY Published: Updated:
Paul Manafort
In this Nov. 6, 2017 photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Manafort has sued special counsel Robert Mueller saying he exceeded authority in the Russia probe. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Paul Manafort says prosecutors overstepped their bounds by charging him for conduct that he says is unrelated to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit is the most direct challenge to date to Mueller’s legal authority and the scope of his mandate as special counsel.

It comes amid Republican allegations of partisan bias among members of Mueller’s team, which for months has been investigating whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the outcome of the U.S. election.

A Justice Department spokesman said: “The lawsuit is frivolous, but the defendant is entitled to file whatever he wants.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s