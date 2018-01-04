Man charged in Washington County, TN triple-murder case pleads not guilty

A man charged in a triple-murder case in Washington County, TN pleaded not guilty Thursday morning in Criminal Court.

Derrick Sells, 33, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated child abuse/neglect for the shooting deaths of Robert and Kyanna Vaughn and their unborn child.

The Vaughns and their child were killed in early December in their home. Two other children in the home were found unharmed the next day by deputies.

Sells was originally scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning but was taken to the hospital the night before because he tried to commit suicide in his cell, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Bill Francisco was appointed as Sells’ public defender. Francisco filed a motion with the court Thursday to restrict publicity in the case. The request was based, Francisco said, on comments District Attorney General Tony Clark made in public about the case.

That motion hearing was scheduled to be heard Tuesday morning.

Sells is still in jail on $1 million bond.

